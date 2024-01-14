Winter Deals: Electric Snowblowers To JBL Bluetooth Speakers On Big Discounts





Winter blows if you're not a fan of cold weather, and especially the laborious act of shoveling the snow. For many, however, it's a chore that has to be done. One way to make it blow a little less—or is that more?—is to bite the bullet and trade that janky shovel for a snowblower. Despite being in the thick of winter, there are several electric snowblowers on sale right now. Same goes for a bunch of portable speakers we found, so you can jam out while clearing your driveway or sidewalk of all that white stuff.





Skil PWR Core 40, a brushless single-stage model that's available for $395 on Amazon (save $54). It's not a massive discount, but according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel (funny name, we know, but a great resource for researching sale prices), the current discount matches its lowest price ever. One of the snowblowers that's on on sale right now is the, a brushless single-stage model that's available for(save $54). It's not a massive discount, but according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel (funny name, we know, but a great resource for researching sale prices), the current discount matches its lowest price ever.





It's a cordless model with the power to chuck snow up to 30 feet, according to Skil. It also features an LED headlight, 180-degree directional control, a rubber-tipped steel auger for better pavement cleaning, and a quick-folding handle. We haven't used this model, but the spattering of user reviews are very positive (it has a 4.4/5-star rating).





Yier Portable Speaker, it's on sale for $58.69 at Amazon (save $21.30) and looks like a bookshelf speaker, but with a handle on top and various other bells and whistles. The sole non-JBL model in our mini-roundup is also the one to snag if you want to bring the boom. Simply called the, it's on sale for(save $21.30) and looks like a bookshelf speaker, but with a handle on top and various other bells and whistles.





This one has a peak power rating of 80 watts and is equipped with four drivers, including two full-range drivers and two tweeters. The manufacturer claims it can pump out over 100dB of audio. It's also billed as a true wireless model with the ability to pair two of these loudspeakers for 160W of surround sound. Furthermore, it advertises 18 hours of playtime, though obviously that will depending on your usage patterns (volume level and LED lighting for example).





