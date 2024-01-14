Winter Deals: Electric Snowblowers To JBL Bluetooth Speakers On Big Discounts
Winter blows if you're not a fan of cold weather, and especially the laborious act of shoveling the snow. For many, however, it's a chore that has to be done. One way to make it blow a little less—or is that more?—is to bite the bullet and trade that janky shovel for a snowblower. Despite being in the thick of winter, there are several electric snowblowers on sale right now. Same goes for a bunch of portable speakers we found, so you can jam out while clearing your driveway or sidewalk of all that white stuff.
One of the snowblowers that's on on sale right now is the Skil PWR Core 40, a brushless single-stage model that's available for $395 on Amazon (save $54). It's not a massive discount, but according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel (funny name, we know, but a great resource for researching sale prices), the current discount matches its lowest price ever.
It's a cordless model with the power to chuck snow up to 30 feet, according to Skil. It also features an LED headlight, 180-degree directional control, a rubber-tipped steel auger for better pavement cleaning, and a quick-folding handle. We haven't used this model, but the spattering of user reviews are very positive (it has a 4.4/5-star rating).
Here are some more snowblower deals...
- PowerSmart 40V Max Cordless Blower (21-inch w/ 4.0Ah battery and charger): $288.99 (save $81)
- Wild Badger Power 40V (20-inch): $327.41 (save $71.59)
- Snow Joe SJ627E (22-inch, 15-amp, dual LED lights): $226.37 (save $22.63)
- S Afstar (20-inch, 15-amp): $209 (save $20.99)
We don't know a lot about these models (they're not really name-brand models), just that they're on sale with generally positive user reviews. In particular, the Snow Joe model is sitting at a 4.2/5-star rating from over 16,400 user reviews.
Pivoting over to portable speakers, we found several models on sale, including the JBL Go 3 for $29.95 (save $20). That's an incredibly small price for an ultra-compact speaker that promises "surprisingly big audio and punchy bass." Whether you'd be able to hear it over a snow blower, that's a good question—be sure to let us know if you already own it or end up picking this up.
Beyond the small size and low price, the JBL Go 3 features a built-in battery rated for up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also features an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating so a bit of snowfall isn't going to knock it out of commission, and an assortment of color options to choose from.
The sole non-JBL model in our mini-roundup is also the one to snag if you want to bring the boom. Simply called the Yier Portable Speaker, it's on sale for $58.69 at Amazon (save $21.30) and looks like a bookshelf speaker, but with a handle on top and various other bells and whistles.
This one has a peak power rating of 80 watts and is equipped with four drivers, including two full-range drivers and two tweeters. The manufacturer claims it can pump out over 100dB of audio. It's also billed as a true wireless model with the ability to pair two of these loudspeakers for 160W of surround sound. Furthermore, it advertises 18 hours of playtime, though obviously that will depending on your usage patterns (volume level and LED lighting for example).
Here are some portable speaker deals...