Wing Commander 3 Remaster Confirmed After EA Finds Original FMV Tapes

Is EA actually giving Wing Commander III a remaster? - Image: Origin

During a presentation called "The Lost Tapes: Preserving the EA Vault and Restoring an FMV Classic," Vessella detailed his ongoing archival work digitizing EA’s massive physical video vault. While combing through the studio's archives, Vessella uncovered over 600 original production source tapes for Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger.





Ginger Lynn Allen (Rachel), Mark Hamill (Christopher Blair), and Jennifer MacDonald (Flint) in Wing Commander III - Image: Origin



Despite the game's massive scope and cinematic ambition , 1990s hardware limitations forced developers to heavily compress two hours of live-action footage down to 240p resolution. Even though the 1996 Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom sequel eventually received a clean DVD release with upgraded video quality, the third entry remained locked in severe compression across all subsequent PC, PlayStation, and 3DO releases. Perhaps fans assumed that the raw uncompressed film masters were lost to time or decay.





Who still plays Wing Commander today? - Image: Origin

