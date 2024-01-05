Windows XP 2024 Concept Video Shows What Could Have Been And It's Awesome
It feels like we are just getting settled in with Windows 11, which just crested its two-year anniversary in October of last year. However, Windows 12 is expected to land sometime in 2024, shaking up the release cycle for Microsoft and bringing a slew of new features and a reworked design. Though we can't disclose anything official about it yet, one designer made a mockup called Windows XP 2024 Edition, which is everything Windows 12 should be.
Windows XP came to market in 2001, garnering mass support and appeal. XP was so pervasive, it had more active users than Windows 8.X in 2015. Microsoft finally took the OS out back in 2019, ending a 17-year lifespan leading up to Windows 10 and now Windows 11. However, there is still some nostalgia for the now-relic of Windows past. As such, designer AR 4789 decided to come up with an updated version of Windows XP if it were to come out in 2024, which you can see below.
It is safe to say that while the design is not all that dissimilar from Windows 11, it just brings back the look and feel of Windows XP. Moreover, it simplifies everything, which is a core problem some people face with newer operating systems. That and the fact that the Start Menu is not internet-connected are big wins in our book. Even the settings menu is improved with a look and feel like a crossover between the two operating systems.
At the end of the day, it would be sweet to be able to play with this and see how it feels in the real world, but sadly, it is just a UI concept. However, maybe Microsoft will take some design ideas from this and make it a reality with Windows 12, which would be cool. We will have to wait and see, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of this concept in the comments below.