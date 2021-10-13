Windows 11's First Patch Tuesday Gimps Ryzen CPUs Even More, Fix On The Way





Windows 11 hit the ground running last week—or maybe stumbling, at least on AMD Ryzen-based systems. As we reported at the release of the new operating system, CPUs based on AMD's Zen architecture are seeing drastically-worsened L3 cache latency under Windows 11. Yesterday was the first "patch Tuesday" for Microsoft 's new baby, and lo and behold, the issue is... worse?

While an increase of almost 22 nanoseconds probably doesn't seem like a big deal—nanoseconds are quite short, after all—a tripling of L3 cache latency has a humongous impact on single-threaded performance for Zen processors. AMD's chiplet-based processors rely on their large L3 caches to mask performance penalties caused by relatively high main memory latency, particularly when compared to their Intel competitors.







Source: TechPowerUp

