How To Make A Windows 11 To Go USB Stick For A Noncommittal Joy-Ride





Now that Windows 11 is out, you might be internally debating whether to make the leap now, wait a bit for it to mature, or stick with Windows 10 (or whatever OS you are currently using) for the long haul. The decision is up to you, of course, but if you need help deciding, you can test drive Windows 11 without committing to it on your main system. One of the best ways to do that is to create a 'Windows To Go' USB flash drive.





This made easy with Rufus, a handy image burning utility that streamlines the process of creating a bootable USB drive. And this doesn't have to be just for Windows 11, either—you could make a bootable USB flash drive based on any version of Windows. This guide is focused on Windows 11 specifically for the simple fact that it is Microsoft's shiny new OS, and there is understandably a lot of interest (and some confusion over unsupported PCs ).

Windows 11 To Go - Start With a 64GB Or Larger USB Flash Drive

To get started, you'll need a USB drive. The one we used is a 128GB Samsung Fit Plus USB 3.1 drive, which at the time of this writing is $20.99 on Amazon (on sale from $44.99). Another interesting option is the 128GB Lexar USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive with both USB Type-C and Type-A connectors (the connecting arm swivels!), priced at $19.28 on Amazon (down from $26.99).









We installed Windows 11 To Go on a 128GB USB flash drive, leaving us with 86.9GB of free space







Those are just two options. We recommend going with a 64GB or larger USB drive, and the faster it is, the better. After following this process on our 128GB Samsung Fit Plus drive, a 260MB recovery partition was created and 32.1GB was used on the main partition (for Windows 11), leaving 86.9GB of free, usable storage space.

Installing Windows 11 To Go On Your USB Flash Drive

Once you have chosen and procured a USB flash drive, you are ready to begin. It's a quick and easy process, though the overall time it takes will depend on the speed of your internet connection, because you have to download the Windows 11 ISO.





Anyway, here are the steps...