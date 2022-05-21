Windows 11 Gets Slaughtered At Pwn2Own, Tesla Model 3 Hacked As Well

Windows 11 itself wasn't spared, though. Marcin Wiązowski and STAR Labs each earned $40,000 for privilege escalation exploits on Microsoft's operating system on day one, and on day two, TO found a similar bug for a $40,000 payout of his own. Day three saw no less than three more fresh exploits against Windows 11, all in the serious privilege escalation category; all three winners pocketed another $40,000.



