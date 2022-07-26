Microsoft Confirms A Windows 10 Update Is Breaking USB Printers, Try These Workarounds









Indeed, Microsoft has added a new item to the list of known issues in Windows 10 , version 21H1, and it has to do with USB-connected printers. The issue says "Printing to USB-connected printers might fail," and describes exactly the symptoms above: duplicated entries for the printers, and a failure to print from applications that describe the printer by name.

There's no patch for the problem yet, as Microsoft is still trying to work out exactly why it happens. On that note, if you're having this issue, Microsoft wants you to report it using their Feedback Hub app, although do be advised that you'll have to be using a Microsoft account to do so.







