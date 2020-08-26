CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, August 26, 2020, 03:07 PM EDT

Here’s Why The Windows 10 April 2018 Update Is Receiving A 6-Month Support Extension

windows 10 hosts files
For businesses and educational institutions that have been incredibly slow with their Windows 10 upgrade cycles, we have some good news for you today. Microsoft announced that it is giving customers still running the Windows 10 1803 (April 2018 Update) a six-month extension for support.

If you recall, Microsoft initially ended support for the Windows 10 April 2018 Update back in November 2019 for both Home and Pro editions of the operating system. However, Enterprise and Education editions were set to continue receiving updates through November 2020. 

Rather than going through with those plans, Microsoft has instead decided to extend support for Enterprise and Education editions through May 2021. That means that the Windows 10 April 2018 will have been fully supported by Microsoft for 30 months instead of the usual 18 months. The company came to this decision because it “heard your feedback and understand your need to focus on business continuity in the midst of the global pandemic.”

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Enterprise/Education editions will continue to receive updates via either Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services, or directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

We should caution, however, that this likely the last reprieve from Microsoft, as it marks an unprecedented level of leniency for the company for a legacy version of Windows 10. The company writes:

After May 11, 2021, devices running the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803 will no longer receive security updates. Organizations should plan to update their devices to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain supported after this date.

We can understand that COVID-19 has resulted in devastating effects for everyone this year, but even so, the April 2018 Update is over two years old at this point. It’s long past its expiration date and IT departments should start making the switch to newer flights of Windows 10 as soon as possible, instead of falling further and further behind in the update cycle.


Tags:  Microsoft, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft), windows 10 april 2018 update, covid-19
Via:  Microsoft

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms