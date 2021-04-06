Will.i.am And Honeywell Gun For Razer With High-Tech Xupermask Bluetooth Face Mask

At its core, Xupermask (pronounced super mask) is a face mask with a silicone seal, secured by an adjustable elastic strap for comfort. It also has HEPA filters and dual three-speed fans for enhanced breathability, It makes a fashion statement (as you can see in the image above) while serving to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

A few other high-tech highlights include...

Integrated noise reduction microphone

Up to 7 hours battery life on a single charge

External charting port (mask can be worn while charging)

Multi-function button controls





Will.i.am told The Hollywood Reporter that he conceived the idea around a year ago when getting ready to fly back home from London. He wanted to develop a mask for people who travel, and that would make it easy to interface with technology. He noted that existing face masks can lead to fogged up glasses, and earbuds falling out when taking them off.





To design the actual mask, Will.i.am turned to Jose Fernandez, who helped with the theatrics during the halftime show at the 2011 Super Bowl. Fernandez also previously collaborated with Will.i.am on a set of Beats headphones several years ago.





Will.i.am also partnered with Honeywell to actually make the face mask and bring it to market. The duo envisions it as being a one-of-a-kind wearable for both now and in the post-pandemic world.





"Xupermaks offers wearers cutting-edge design and functionality. Its blend of fashion, technology and function is unparalleled. We are proud to have partnered with will.i.am on this unique and innovative project," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell.