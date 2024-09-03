Will AMD's Warranty Cover 65W Ryzen 9700X And 9600X CPUs At 105W? Here's The Latest
The Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X recently gained the ability to crank their power limit from 65W to 105W, a sizable bump up. MSI offered a new feature on its 600-series motherboards that allows both of these chips to draw up to 105 watts.
It seems that in AGESA 1.2.0.2, this 105-watt TDP will become official and sanctioned by AMD. This means that it is not considered overclocking or modifying the chip, but part of its typical operation and spec.
AMD hasn't had any major technical problems with Ryzen 9000, but the release still didn't go particularly smoothly. First, the launch was delayed by several weeks due to odd issues apparently related to the processors' packaging. Then, while reviews like ours were generally good, the lackluster performance results failed to create much excitement, leading to stagnant sales.