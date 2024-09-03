Will AMD's Warranty Cover 65W Ryzen 9700X And 9600X CPUs At 105W? Here's The Latest





AMD hasn't had any major technical problems with Ryzen 9000, but the release still didn't go particularly smoothly. First, the launch was delayed by several weeks due to odd issues apparently related to the processors' packaging. Then, while reviews like ours were generally good, the lackluster performance results failed to create much excitement, leading to stagnant sales. This warranty coverage will ease the worry that many buyers have for CPUs. Intel, AMD's biggest competitor, has stated that its newer CPUs will not be affected by the same issues that the 13th and 14th generation "Core" products have faced. Intel motherboard manufacturers have faced a lot of criticism for how they approach CPU power limits, with many boards applying overclocked settings even at default. That's why, when MSI added the 105-watt TDP setting for AMD's new chips, users were hesitant to apply the feature before AMD confirmed warranty coverage.





The AGESA 1.2.0.2 update is expected to release sometime in September, and should be available on all motherboards for Ryzen 9000. Currently it's in a testing phase, but will surely mature as more users seek out the higher TDP for increased performance. The increased TDP might make a substantial difference in the performance of both the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X, at least in multi-threaded applications.

