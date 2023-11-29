Why Apple Is Reportedly Kicking Credit Card Partner Goldman Sachs To The Curb
Apple has been known to bring industry-changing products to market, such as the original iPod and iPhone. When it introduced the Apple Card in 2019, it made complete sense considering the retail eco-system that surrounds it. A further push into a vast services portfolio gave consumers another reason to consider sticking to the walled garden that Apple has created.
This particular foray may be on the rocks, as recent reports point to Apple ending its relationship with Goldman Sachs for its Apple Card. While it appeared that the relationship would be ongoing until 2029, the honeymoon may well be over within the next year.
This particular foray may be on the rocks, as recent reports point to Apple ending its relationship with Goldman Sachs for its Apple Card. While it appeared that the relationship would be ongoing until 2029, the honeymoon may well be over within the next year.