CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunWednesday, April 22, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT

Here's Where To Dance In Fortnite To Complete Travis Scott's Astronomical Challenge

fortnite travis scott

Fortnite gamers can obtain a free, exclusive loading screen this week by taking part in a new Astronomical Challenge. Like most Fortnite challenges, these are only available for a limited time, and one of the challenges is to dance for 10 seconds on the dance floor at The Yacht or Apres Ski.

This particular challenge is easy to complete, as long as you know where to find the dance floors. The easiest one to find is at the yacht and has been in the same place since the beginning of Season 2. This is the same yacht that Deadpool has taken over since week 7. Once at the yacht, there are three floors, and the dance floor is in the middle deck where the Midas statue is located. The image below shows what the dance floor looks like. All the player has to do is dance for at least 10 seconds, without getting killed of course.

yacht dance

The other location is more difficult to find because Apres Ski isn't marked on the map. It's located on a hill southwest of Misty Meadows. Once players find Apres Ski and enter the building, the dance floor is in the right corner of the building. Since the yacht is easiest of the locations to find, Apres may be less crowded.

astrothunder

As for the reward that fans get from the challenge, it's nothing for your character wear to on-screen like a skin or weapon wrap. Rather, players get an Astrothunder loading screen. A new loading screen isn't as desirable as skin like the X-Force Deadpool skin, but the aforementioned Travis Scott skin will be unlocked by showing up at one of the in-game Travis Scott concerts. The full-scale Travis Scott event will take place April 23 through April 25.



Tags:  Epic Games, fortnite
Via:  Fortnite Insider
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms