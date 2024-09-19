Where To Preorder Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro (Don't Tell The Scalpers)





If you're interested in picking up a PlayStation 5 Pro console, you still have to wait a few weeks before preorders officially open. However, some major retailers have already prepped preorder pages, including Amazon and Best Buy, and it makes sense to bookmark one or both—you can never be too prepared for a new console launch, especially with scalpers and their bots being the pests that they are.





Whether the PS5 sells out immediately remains to be seen. To be clear, it's not a next-generation system, but it is an upgraded console compared to the PS5. According to Sony, the beefier GPU serves up 67% more compute units than the PS5, and 28% faster memory.





Sony says those upgrades will enable up to 45% faster rendering, along with more powerful ray tracing. In addition, the PS5 Pro introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-based upscaling tech similar in spirit to NVIDIA's DLSS, AMD's FSR, and Intel's XeSS.









"Other enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro. This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games. PS5 Pro will also launch with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7, in territories supporting this standard. VRR and 8K gaming are also supported," Sony explains.





Those upgrades come at a price—Sony set the PS5 Pro's MSRP at $699.99, versus $499.99 for a PS5 Slim . That's a high price for what amounts to a late-generation system, even with the upgrades in tow, though as Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella recently pointed out , the gaming performance is likely to be better than any $700 PC out there.





Of course, you can do a lot more with a PC, as well as build a potent system for not much more money—check out our build guide for both AMD and Intel parts options.



