WhatsApp Now Lets You Delete That Drunken Text After The Hangover And Hide Offline
You now have more time to get rid of that embarrassing WhatsApp message you sent while tipsy in the middle of the night. The popular messaging app is allowing users more than just one hour to delete a regrettable message.
Most all of us have hit send on a message to someone, only to regret it moments it later. Whether it was a drunken text where you blathered on about your feelings, or a text meant for your significant other, but accidentally sent to your mom. Usually, we just have to live with the consequences of whatever may come from our mistake. However, WhatsApp is giving its users more time to delete any message they may wish they had never hit send on.
In a Twitter post on August 8, 2022, the company announced users will have 2 days to delete any message from their chats after hitting send.
There are a couple of things you need to be aware of though. One, you will need to be updated to the latest version of the app in order for the feature to be available. Second, you will not receive a message if for some reason the message did not get deleted. So, while you may get some reprieve for your middle of the night message declaring your love to your co-worker, you may not know for sure for a while if Chrissy from marketing got the message or not. Finally, if you hope the recipient never reads the message, you will need to delete it before they actually read it.
A couple of other features that are being added to WhatsApp is the ability to hide your "last seen" status from specific contacts, as well as being able to leave a group chat without other users being notified. Both features are supposed to be rolling out to users this month.
So, whether it is being able to delete a message you wish you had never hit send on, being able to hide your last seen location, or dropping out of a group chat without alerting everyone, WhatsApp has your back. Let us know in the comments if you have ever sent a message you immediately regretted hitting send on.