What Metroid Prime 4 Has In Common With GTA 6 And When You Can Play It On Switch 2

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 04, 2025, 02:28 PM EDT
Metroid Prime 4 has been on a long journey since it was announced back at E3 2017. A few years into development, the game was even transferred to a different studio. Now, with the game’s release on the horizon, fans are frustrated with the way Nintendo is handling the much-anticiapted title’s marketing.

Insider, Kiwi Talkz, posted about the situration on X. He says that Retro Studios has run into an “anomaly,” but one that is common in the development process. However, it’s giving the team more difficulty than usual to fix. To make matters worse, a different “anomaly” has surfaced, which is getting in the way of addressing the first one.

The game development gremlins in conjunction with the super-long development cycle are the reason why the marketing for Metroid Prime 4 has felt off. The company wants to reassure fans the game is coming, but can’t give concrete information. This partially explains why promotional posters appeared in train stations in London, England proclaiming the game was “out now,” when it hasn’t even hit store shelves yet.

Kiwi Talkz drew parallels to how Rockstar Games manages Grand Theft Auto VI. Both companies don’t seem to be under the same pressures as others, and “march to the beat of their own drum and do whatever they want.” When it comes to their games, “they don’t care at all, they will delay a game for as long as they need to before it’s up to snuff.” Leading many fans to wonder if they will need to wait until 2026 to finally experience Samus’ latest adventure.

Fans will be heartened to see that Nintendo announced it will have a presence at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, which takes places from August 21 – August 24. Attendees will be able to check out a slew of Switch 2 games, including Metroid Prime 4. Hopefully it’s an indication that development is nearing completion and the game will make it out before the end of this year.
Tags:  Nintendo, switch-2, metroid-prime-4
