by Lane BabuderSaturday, February 26, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT

Top Weekend TV And Streamer Deals, Up To 40% Off Fire TVs, Roku, Samsung, LG, Vizio And More

roku 4k express
If you're looking to add some new tech to your home theater setup, a myriad of HDTVs and streaming devices from Amazon, Roku, Samsung, LG and others are deeply discounted this weekend.

Let's kick things off with the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player. The Roku Express 4K+ (pictured at the top) has Apple Airplay 2 & HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, allowing you to control it from just about any smart device in your home. The device is Currently, 25% off on Amazon, making it only $29.99.


Perhaps a large, gorgeous HDTV is on your wish list. If so, LG has a solid option for you in the LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV. Sporting a bright, punchy 65" 4K, HDR-capable, 120Hz display, this TV is excellent for everything from media consumption to gaming. And with $603 lopped off its price tag, you can pick it up for $1896.99 on Amazon right now/


If you don't quite have the budget for a large, beautiful OLED, there are still some great deals on excellent alternatives. Case in point, Amazon is offering 40% off on the Omni Series 4K UHD Amazon Fire TV. With HDR, Dolby Digital Plus, Alexa support, and a 65" 4K display, you can still enjoy a large screen and high-resolution. Through Amazon, you can save $330.00 on this TV, making it only $499.99, which is an excellent deal if you ask us.

Of course, there's lots more on sale today than what we have featured above. Here are a handful of additional options with deep discounts this weekend:
