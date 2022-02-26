Top Weekend TV And Streamer Deals, Up To 40% Off Fire TVs, Roku, Samsung, LG, Vizio And More
If you're looking to add some new tech to your home theater setup, a myriad of HDTVs and streaming devices from Amazon, Roku, Samsung, LG and others are deeply discounted this weekend.
Let's kick things off with the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player. The Roku Express 4K+ (pictured at the top) has Apple Airplay 2 & HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, allowing you to control it from just about any smart device in your home. The device is Currently, 25% off on Amazon, making it only $29.99.
Perhaps a large, gorgeous HDTV is on your wish list. If so, LG has a solid option for you in the LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV. Sporting a bright, punchy 65" 4K, HDR-capable, 120Hz display, this TV is excellent for everything from media consumption to gaming. And with $603 lopped off its price tag, you can pick it up for $1896.99 on Amazon right now/
If you don't quite have the budget for a large, beautiful OLED, there are still some great deals on excellent alternatives. Case in point, Amazon is offering 40% off on the Omni Series 4K UHD Amazon Fire TV. With HDR, Dolby Digital Plus, Alexa support, and a 65" 4K display, you can still enjoy a large screen and high-resolution. Through Amazon, you can save $330.00 on this TV, making it only $499.99, which is an excellent deal if you ask us.
Of course, there's lots more on sale today than what we have featured above. Here are a handful of additional options with deep discounts this weekend:
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ $49.00 (30% off, save $20.99)
- Insignia 50" F30 Series 4K UHD Smart TV $299.99 (25% off, save $100)
- Samsung 50" QLED Q80A 4K UHD TV $897.99 (25% off, save $302)
- Vizio 50" M6 Series Premium 4K UHD TV $328.00 (38% off, save $201.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $349.99 (33% off, save $170)