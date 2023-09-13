Webb Telescope Discovers Possible Signs Of Life On An Exoplanet 8.6X Bigger Than Earth









"Our findings underscore the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life elsewhere," explained Nikku Madhusudhan, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge and lead author of the paper announcing the results. "Traditionally, the search for life on exoplanets has focused primarily on smaller rocky planets, but the larger Hycean worlds are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations."

Spectra of K2-18 b, obtained with Webb’s NIRISS and NIRSpec instruments.



