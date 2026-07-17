CATEGORIES
home News

Watch This AI-Designed Spinning Drone Turn Invisible In Flight

by Aaron LeongFriday, July 17, 2026, 10:42 AM EDT
hero phantom spinning
Made from the stuff of blurry UFO sightings, engineers at Northwestern University have unveiled a drone that nearly vanishes in mid-air and not by using advanced camouflage or light-bending materials, but simply by spinning too fast for the eye to track.


Presented at the Robotics: Science and Systems 2026 conference in Sydney, Australia, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), called the Phantom Twist, exploits the motion blur phenomenon. While a regular quadcopter keeps its main body stationary while spinning separate blades, the Phantom Twist consists of just one motor and one propeller. The propeller spins rapidly in one direction while the entire body of the drone rotates in the opposite direction. Revolving up to 25 times per second, the drone effectively tricks human eyes, which process visual information in a way similar to a camera's exposure time. Instead of seeing a flying object, observers see a ghostly, semi-transparent smudge that blends into the background. 

phantom versions1

To design a robot capable of stable flight while spinning like a top, the research team, led by associate professor Michael Rubenstein, turned to AI (and optimization algorithms). The model they used generated roughly 20,000 potential configurations, shifting the positions of the motor, batteries, circuit boards, and counterweights. The team simulated how each variant would look while spinning against a hundred real-world backgrounds, utilizing a perception model to approximate human vision.

phantom stationary1

The optimization algorithms narrowed the field down to those that received the lowest visibility scores. The final physical prototype spreads its hardware across different heights and angles with empty space in between. This layout ensures that when the drone is in motion, its opaque components never overlap from the perspective of an onlooker. Instead of a solid mass, the hardware visually averages with the ambient light and surroundings. The team reckons that Phantom Twist is about ten times less visually perceptible than a conventional quadcopter.

There's still room for improving the "invisibleness," however. The wires and support rods still catch the light in certain conditions, and the single propeller generates a very obvious whine. The researchers plan to address these hurdles in future iterations by experimenting with highly transparent materials and quieter propulsion mechanisms.

phantom close1

What comes from the Phantom Twist project could benefit low-impact aerial monitoring, for example. Conventional drones are highly disruptive; their mechanical silhouette and sudden movements frequently startle wildlife, skewing environmental data, and can provoke privacy concerns or behavioral shifts in human environments. By blending into the open sky as a faint haze (wait, is that a UFO?), future versions of the Phantom Twist could inspect aging infrastructure, map ecosystems, and observe nesting birds without bothering the natural dynamics around it.

Image credits: Rubenstein / Northwestern University
Tags:  drone, UFO, AI, quadcopter
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use