Watch The Tokyo Olympics On These OLED Laptops For A Gold Medal Experience





Although we're now in the year 2021, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will soon kick off. The COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc across the world during 2020 was the reason for the delay, but things will officially get underway on July 23and run through August 8

Many of us will be glued to our TV sets to watch the games on our big screen Smart TVs, complete with surround sound speaker systems. However, the games are being held in Japan, and there is a considerable time zone difference here in the United States. That means that we'll likely miss many critical events as they occur live, and even if we can catch live events (or have time to watch them on replay), we might not be sitting in front of a TV.







With this in mind, we've rounded several hot laptops that would be perfect for watching the games with eye-popping rich colors, excellent contrast ratios, and deep blacks that standard IPS LCD displays simply can't match.

ASUS ZenBook 13

First up on our list is the ASUS ZenBook 13, a 13.3-inch OLED laptop with a Full HD OLED display. This is an HDR panel rated for 400-nits, and it features 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Narrow NanoEdge bezels surround the OLED panel.

ASUS ZenBook 13 $749 @ Amazon

Getting down to brass tacks, the ZenBook 13 features an 11th generation Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Other features include Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and a number pad integrated into the touchpad. ASUS also claims that the 2.45-pound laptop can last up to 13 hours per charge. The ASUS ZenBook 13 is currently available for $749 at Amazon.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13

Expanding upon the OLED ZenBook formula, we come to the ZenBook Flip 13. This machine is a bit pricier than its more conventional counterpart at $1,199.99. However, it features a convertible form factor with its 13.3-inch OLED display. You'll also get a Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Weighing in at just 2.87 pounds with a thickness of only 13.9mm, the ZenBook Flip 13 can last up to 14 hours per charge. ASUS also says that it can go from 0 percent to half-full in just 60 minutes.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 $1,199.99 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro bursts onto the scene with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display capable of producing 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. In addition, the Full HD display has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness rating of 370 nits.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $1,099 @ Amazon

Running the show is a 2.4GHz (4.2GHz turbo) Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Despite using a power-hungry OLED, Samsung says that Galaxy Book Pro can last 20 hours per charge. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is priced today at $1,099.99 with free shipping.

Razer Blade 15 (2020)

The Razer Blade 15 serves as a productivity/gaming machine thanks to its Core i7-10750H processor and GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q SSDs. Backing that hardware is 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 (2020) $1,800 @ Amazon

Most important, however, is the laptop's 15.6-inch OLED display, which packs a full 4K resolution. In addition, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, the display also supports HDR 400. Given its gaming roots, the Blade 15 comes with a Razer Chroma RGB keyboard and a stealthy black CNC anodized aluminum chassis. All of this is ensconced with a relatively tidy footprint -- for a 15.6-inch-class laptop -- weighing just 4.7 pounds. The Razer Blade 15 is currently selling for $1,800.

Gigabyte Aero 15

Finally, we come to the Gigabyte Aero 15, rocking a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display. It is DisplayHDR 400 rated with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Powering the machine is an incredibly potent 11th generation Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H processor with a maximum turbo clock of 4.7GHz. The gaming rig comes configured with 16GB of RAM (64GB max) and a 512GB SSD. Speaking of gaming, you'll be glad to know that a current-generation GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory is pushing pixels to the display. Amazon is currently offering the Gigabyte Aero 15 for $1,699.

Gigabyte Aero 15 $1,699 @ Amazon

After a year-long delay, we're eager to cheer on Team USA during the 2020 Olympics. So, who will you be cheering for, and what are your favorite sporting events during the Summer Olympics?