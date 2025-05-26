CATEGORIES
home News

Walmart's Affordable Onn 4K Plus Streamer Shines In Performance Benchmarks

by Paul LillyMonday, May 26, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT
Closeup of the Onn 4K Plus streamer with a remote leaning against it.
Walmart recently made a splash in the streaming segment with the surprisingly quiet launch of its Onn 4K Plus streaming device, which costs less than $30 while offering an impressive assortment of specifications and features. Just how powerful is it, though? Powerful enough to hang with the competition, according to a fresh set of benchmarks in the wild.

Before we get to the numbers, let's recap the device. Onn is Walmart's house brand, either by way of a licensing agreement or outright ownership. There's conflicting information on the web, but either way, Walmart and Onn are closely aligned with one another.

The new Onn Google TV 4K Plus entered the market with no official fanfare, but drew attention (including from us) for its $29.88 price tag and what all is included. One thing to note is that it is not an HDMI dongle like the Fire TV Sticks (past and present) of the world and Google's Chromecast solutions of yesteryear (Google somewhat recently replaced its Chromecast lineup with its Google TV Streamer).

It does, however, come with a strip of adhesive tape so that you can mount it to the back of your television. Walmart's in-house streamer also comes an HDMI cable, power adapter, remote control with voice input support, and a pair of AA batteries.

The Onn Google TV Plus 4K Plus is powered by a a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor and G310 V2 GPU. It also sports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage, and features robust HDR support (up to HDR10+ and Dolby Vision), along with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 4K Ultra HD streaming.

How does it compare to the competition, though? Pretty well, evidently.

Chart of Geekbench CPU benchmarks for streaming devices.

The folks at AFTVnews put the Onn Google TV 4K Plus through a handful of benchmark runs and it generally impressed. In Geekbench's CPU test, for example, it posted a 1,146 single-core score and 3,131 multi-core score. You can see a partial list of results in the benchmark graph above (see the full article for all of the results).

Those scores put it ahead of the likes of a whole bunch of alternative streaming hardware solutions, like Google's TV Streamer and several Fire TV Stick devices. It's also not far behind the still-excellent NVIDIA Shiled TV 3.

The site also ran GFXBench's T-Rex (Offscreen) test where Walmart's streamer scored 1,967. That was enough to qualify for fourth place among the devices tested, behind only a trio of Shield TV solutions and Amazon's Fire TV Cube 3. Not bad for a sub-$30 streamer (the Fire TV Cube is currently on sale for $99.99).

Naturally, there is only so much to be gleaned from synthetic benchmark results for a streaming device. Still, results further underscore the value proposition of Walmart's newest streamer.
Tags:  Streaming, google tv, walmart, (nyse:wmt), onn 4k plus
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment