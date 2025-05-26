Walmart's Affordable Onn 4K Plus Streamer Shines In Performance Benchmarks





Walmart recently made a splash in the streaming segment with the surprisingly quiet launch of its Onn 4K Plus streaming device, which costs less than $30 while offering an impressive assortment of specifications and features. Just how powerful is it, though? Powerful enough to hang with the competition, according to a fresh set of benchmarks in the wild.





Before we get to the numbers, let's recap the device. Onn is Walmart's house brand, either by way of a licensing agreement or outright ownership. There's conflicting information on the web, but either way, Walmart and Onn are closely aligned with one another.





Onn Google TV 4K Plus entered the market with no official fanfare, but drew attention (including from us) for its $29.88 price tag and what all is included. One thing to note is that it is not an HDMI dongle like the Fire TV Sticks (past and present) of the world and Google's Chromecast solutions of yesteryear (Google somewhat recently replaced its Chromecast lineup with its Google TV Streamer). The newentered the market with no official fanfare, but drew attention (including from us) for itsand what all is included. One thing to note is that it is not an HDMI dongle like the Fire TV Sticks (past and present) of the world and Google's Chromecast solutions of yesteryear (Google somewhat recently replaced its Chromecast lineup with its Google TV Streamer).





It does, however, come with a strip of adhesive tape so that you can mount it to the back of your television. Walmart's in-house streamer also comes an HDMI cable, power adapter, remote control with voice input support, and a pair of AA batteries.





The Onn Google TV Plus 4K Plus is powered by a a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor and G310 V2 GPU. It also sports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage, and features robust HDR support (up to HDR10+ and Dolby Vision), along with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 4K Ultra HD streaming.





How does it compare to the competition, though? Pretty well, evidently.













The folks at AFTVnews put the Onn Google TV 4K Plus through a handful of benchmark runs and it generally impressed. In Geekbench's CPU test, for example, it posted a 1,146 single-core score and 3,131 multi-core score. You can see a partial list of results in the benchmark graph above (see the full article for all of the results).





Those scores put it ahead of the likes of a whole bunch of alternative streaming hardware solutions, like Google's TV Streamer and several Fire TV Stick devices. It's also not far behind the still-excellent NVIDIA Shiled TV 3.





Fire TV Cube is currently on sale for $99.99). The site also ran GFXBench's T-Rex (Offscreen) test where Walmart's streamer scored 1,967. That was enough to qualify for fourth place among the devices tested, behind only a trio of Shield TV solutions and Amazon's Fire TV Cube 3. Not bad for a sub-$30 streamer (theis currently on).





Naturally, there is only so much to be gleaned from synthetic benchmark results for a streaming device. Still, results further underscore the value proposition of Walmart's newest streamer.