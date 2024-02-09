AMD's New Linux Driver Teases Possible Launch For Radeon RX 8000 RDNA 4 GPUs
The graphics card market has one trend it follows in perpetuity, and that is the constant need for companies to develop further ahead than the competition. While NVIDIA has recently been in the spotlight thanks to its GeForce RTX Super GPUs, AMD is not one to sit on the sidelines. Thanks to updates to Linux, we now have a glimpse of a potential future release of AMD's Radeon RDNA 4 architecture.
The AMDGPU Linux kernel revealed that RDNA 4 GPUs will be supported with enabled IP blocks. Graphics drivers, especially for Linux, need a strong backbone for a proper end-user experience, so it makes sense to integrate support as early as possible.
While GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA have gone beyond simple gaming use cases during recent years, it is still interesting to note potential new releases. With AMD GPUs being supported on Windows, Linux, and even Radeon RX 6000 on Apple's MacOS, driver support is paramount. With gaming, workstation, and AI use cases constantly developing, it is important AMD has a strong foothold in all of these areas.
The AMDGPU Linux kernel revealed that RDNA 4 GPUs will be supported with enabled IP blocks. Graphics drivers, especially for Linux, need a strong backbone for a proper end-user experience, so it makes sense to integrate support as early as possible.
While GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA have gone beyond simple gaming use cases during recent years, it is still interesting to note potential new releases. With AMD GPUs being supported on Windows, Linux, and even Radeon RX 6000 on Apple's MacOS, driver support is paramount. With gaming, workstation, and AI use cases constantly developing, it is important AMD has a strong foothold in all of these areas.