AMD's New Linux Driver Teases Possible Launch For Radeon RX 8000 RDNA 4 GPUs

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, February 09, 2024, 11:09 AM EDT
The graphics card market has one trend it follows in perpetuity, and that is the constant need for companies to develop further ahead than the competition. While NVIDIA has recently been in the spotlight thanks to its GeForce RTX Super GPUs, AMD is not one to sit on the sidelines. Thanks to updates to Linux, we now have a glimpse of a potential future release of AMD's Radeon RDNA 4 architecture.

The AMDGPU Linux kernel revealed that RDNA 4 GPUs will be supported with enabled IP blocks. Graphics drivers, especially for Linux, need a strong backbone for a proper end-user experience, so it makes sense to integrate support as early as possible. 

While GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA have gone beyond simple gaming use cases during recent years, it is still interesting to note potential new releases. With AMD GPUs being supported on Windows, Linux, and even Radeon RX 6000 on Apple's MacOS, driver support is paramount. With gaming, workstation, and AI use cases constantly developing, it is important AMD has a strong foothold in all of these areas. 

AMD GPUs run the gamut of hardware support, from Linux to even MacOS for older GPUs

While the initial implications are for Linux users, there is plenty to be excited about for gaming enthusiasts overall. AMD has been closely following behind NVIDIA with GPUs such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which proved to be highly competitive in rasterized performance against NVIDIA's best.

After the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super GPUs however, a titanic shift in pricing has begun sweeping through the market. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super has made its debut with a $200 price drop to a base MSRP of $999. This puts downward pressure on AMD's $999 Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which will continue to need attractive pricing to compete.

With the potential launch of AMD's Radeon RX 8000 series on the horizon, this will paint an entirely new picture for this tumultuous market.  AMD will likely need to bring forth highly competitive rasterized performance, but with next generation ray tracing for its highest end products. Coupled with technologies such as FSR 3, this will allow a healthy competitive market to develop with NVIDIA. 

Likewise, pricing will be of paramount importance. The Radeon 7800 XT has been a strong contender that has given NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 a tough time, so AMD will have to repeat the same for its eventual RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000 series lineup. And if the latest Linux patch is any indication, a launch could be closer than some enthusiasts may have anticipated.

While these Linux drivers revealed by Phoronix give us a potential early look, there is still not enough information on these products which are tightly under wraps. 
