Verizon Customers Can Get Up To A Free Year Of Apple Arcade Or Google Play Pass, Here's How





Verizon is getting ready to bolster a couple of its 'unlimited' mobile phone plans with another entertainment perk. Starting tomorrow (May 25), subscribers to Verizon's Play More and Get More unlimited plans will be eligible for a free year of either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, both of which normally run $4.99 per month.





That works out to a nearly $60 value, when all is said and done. Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass are similar, in that they both offer up a large selection of games without annoying in-game ads or in-game purchases. Google's catalog is bigger, with there being more than 800 games and apps available, while Apple's catalog spans more than 180 games with titles like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, The Oregon Trail, and Fantasian from the creator of Final Fantasy.





"Whether you're a casual gamer, a hardcore gamer or everything in between, you need a powerful network to ensure you have the best chance to beat the competition. Luckily, Verizon has your back, so all you have to worry about is how much free time you have to play," Verizon says.







The list of perks is growing for Verizon's unlimited plans







The offer is good for both new and existing customers . What about subscribers of Verizon's other unlimited plans? They're not completely left on the sidelines—subscribers to Verizon's Start Unlimited and Do More Unlimited plans get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass rather than 12 months. That is still a decent perk.





Temporary no-cost Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass access come in addition to other existing perks, which vary by plan. Both the Play More and Get More plans, for example, include Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus subscriptions, while Get More ups the ante with an Apple Music subscription as well. All all of the unlimited plans include free access to Discovery Plus for either six or 12 months.





I've not used Google Play Pass, but did subscribe to Apple Arcade for a bit, when it was new. It's certainly nice to install and play mobile games without ads or the lure of in-app purchases and the gimmicks that go along with them. There are some genuine gems too, like Sneaky Sasquatch. It's worth the subscription cost if you play mobile games with any frequency, so kudos to Verizon for adding it into the mix.

