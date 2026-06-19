Valve Pushes New Steam Controller Shipments Into 2027 As Demand Surges





Valve's new Steam Controller is selling so fast that the company is having trouble keeping up with demand. As such, shipments for new orders have been pushed out to 2027, and the same is true of some existing reservations, the company announced. If it comes as any consolation, at least AI is not to blame for this one (unlike memory and storage chips).





The other silver lining is that Valve is vowing to keep cranking out new Steam Controllers, though realistically, we don't think anyone thought it would pump the brakes.





"We have no plans to stop making Steam Controller. But as we look at the current demand compared to how many we know we can make by the end of the year, we want to manage expectations as much as we can with regards to when folks can expect to receive their order," Valve states in an update to its reservations status.













If you already reserved a Steam Controller, you will see an estimated order window when visiting the Steam Controller product page. It will be one of these three: