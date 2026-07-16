No, Valve Is Not Sunsetting Steam Deck LCD Battery Replacement Parts





Consider it a right-to-repair victory that Valve is helping to ensure iFixit will continue to have access to replacement batteries for its Steam Deck LCD handheld. This was not a foregone conclusion after a flurry of reports claimed Valve was sunsetting replacement batteries for the LCD model (not to be confused with the OLED model ). Fortunately, that turned out not to be true. Or Valve pivoted—either way, it will soon be game on again.





In a post on X, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens confirmed the news, saying Valve had reached out to the popular repair site and said it will be sending more batteries.

Valve has reached out and is sending us a new batch of Steam Deck LCD batteries!



iFixit will move heaven and earth to keep supporting these handhelds. — Kyle Wiens (@kwiens) July 16, 2026

"Valve has reached out and is sending us a new batch of Steam Deck LCD batteries! iFixit will move heaven and earth to keep supporting these handhelds," Wiens stated.





Whether this was always the plan or if Valve changed course is up for debate. News of the discontinuation spread after a user on Reddit posted an exchange with iFixit about obtaining an official battery replacement for their Steam Deck LCD.





"As it turns out, we do not have any immediate plans to stock this product. We apologize for any inconvenience. At this time it is looking less likely that we will continue receiving OEM Steam Deck LCD batteries, and we are actively evaluating aftermarket options," the posted email states.





The support agent went on to say that iFixit doesn't have a timeline on when OEM or aftermarket batteries for the Steam Deck LCD would be available, a development that could have been devastating for owners of the handheld. When it comes to electronics, batteries are one of the most common points of replacement, given that they don't hold a charge forever.





Maybe it was a miscommunication or perhaps Valve is responding to the disappointed backlash. Either way, more replacement batteries will soon be available.





It's also worth noting that iFixit, which has been Valve's official repair partner since the beginning, holds no ill will towards Valve. Just the opposite, Wiens told The Verge that Valve has "been a really great partner." He's also under the impression that Valve and its suppliers simply underestimated how many replacement batteries would be sufficient, so consider this a course correction of sorts.





"If you get the forecast wrong, you run out, or you go wrong in the other direction and spend way too much money on parts sitting around doing nobody any good," Wiens said





Wiens also assured that if OEM battery replacements suddenly disappear for real, iFixit will do whatever it takes to source aftermarket batteries for the handheld.







