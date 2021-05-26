CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, May 26, 2021, 03:02 PM EDT

Valve Is Allegedly Developing A Handheld Gaming PC To Challenge Nintendo Switch

valve corporation potentially working on handheld console to compete with nintendo switch and gpd
Thanks to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders over the last year, gaming has seen a massive uptick. However, traditional consoles and even PC components have been hard to come by due to the global semiconductor shortage. Amidst this console-supply vacuum, though, handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch have achieved record sales, and now hardware and software company Valve may want in on the action.

On Tuesday. SteamDB creator and data miner Pavel Djundik found a reference to a device codenamed “Neptune,” within the Steam Client beta. He further explained on Twitter that this “Neptune” controller is named “SteamPal” and has a list called “SteamPal Games,” which led to speculation of a handheld console. However, this is not the first time “Neptune” appeared, as a reference to it dates back to September alongside a “Device Optimized Games” string added to a JS file for the Steam UI.

tweet valve corporation potentially working on handheld console to compete with nintendo switch and gpd

After these tweets came out, Ars Technica corroborated the handheld console speculation, stating that Valve is working on an “all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touchscreen.” It will be powered by either an Intel or AMD chip and will come with a standard gamut of controls like gamepads, buttons, joysticks and triggers. Effectively, this new device would look and act like a Nintendo switch, give or take some features.

switch valve corporation potentially working on handheld console to compete with nintendo switch and gpd

This is an interesting time for Valve to get into the handheld console market, as the demand is high, but competitors are also starting to come along. Of course, the Nintendo Switch has been around for some time now, but other consoles like the GPD Win 3 console featuring Intel’s Tiger Lake processors have come out and are quite impressive. However, the price will be the big factor in whether this new device takes off. While the Nintendo Switch sits at around $299, the GPD Win 3 clocks in at over $1,100, which is quite a large margin.

Hopefully, Valve Corporation will announce something about this soon, as Gabe Newell has hinted at previously. If Valve manages to offer solid performance at a reasonable price, there is no reason why the “SteamPal” would not take off. Gamers would likely get easy access on the go to their already purchased Steam libraries which could be quite vast. In any case, let us know what you think of a potential Valve handheld console coming to market, perhaps even this year, in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, console, STEAM, Valve, nintendo-switch

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment