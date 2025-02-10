Surprise Your Valentine With A Dell Or Alienware Laptop Deal And Save Up To $600





Look, you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates, bouquet of roses, and/or a sports jersey of your significant other's favorite team (especially if they're an Eagles fan, after last Sunday's dominant Super Bowl performance). And hey, we're not here to offer relationship advice. We do know tech, however, and if you really want to impress your Valentine this week, consider a deeply discounted gaming laptop.





As the saying goes, the couple that games together, stays together. Or something like that. What if you're single? Then buy one for yourself! There are lots of deals to be had as retailers and hardware makers get ready for the next wave laptops sporting the newest generation hardware. Enter Dell, which has a bunch of discounted laptops on Amazon right now.





Alienware X16 R2, which is on sale for $2,499.99 at Amazon (save $600). No, it's not cheap, but it's heavily discounted and well-equipped for high-end gaming. It starts with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. One of those models is the laptop pictured above—the, which is on sale for. No, it's not cheap, but it's heavily discounted and well-equipped for high-end gaming. It starts with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





Underneath the hood, you're looking at an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive (SSD).













Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop, which is marked down to $2,299.99 at Amazon (save $500). We're still not in cheap territory here, but the discount is large, and so is the display at 18 inches (QHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3). Want something a little bigger and a tad cheaper? That's a tough combo, but it's doable with this deal on an, which is marked down to. We're still not in cheap territory here, but the discount is large, and so is the display at 18 inches (QHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3).





It's powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32G, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake Refresh, GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. There's plenty of opportunity to expand the storage too, if needed, with four M.2 ports (one of which is occupied with the included 1TB drive).













Dell G16 7650 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,299.99 at Amazon (save $300), and while not as powerful as the other two models, it's not a slouch. There are more affordable options available than either of the Alienware systems above. For example, thisis on sale for, and while not as powerful as the other two models, it's not a slouch.





This one features a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It's powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.





It's an all-around tamer configuration, but is a solid mid-range laptop in its own right.





Here are some more laptop deals, plus a couple of desktop bargains...