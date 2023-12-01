$2 Billion US Chip Packaging Company Scores Apple As Its First And Biggest Customer
Amkor Technology, a semiconductor packaging provider, got Apple as its first and biggest customer for its advanced packaging facility being built in Peoria, Arizona. According to Amkor it’s the only company based in the United States that is capable of providing this advanced packaging technology, and this new facility in Arizona will be the largest one in the country.
This project is part of a larger effort to build up chip manufacturing in the United States while diversifying where chips can be acquired from. Amkor’s president and chief executive officer, Giel Rutten, says that "semiconductor companies, foundries, and other supply chain partners understand the need to strategically broaden their geographic footprint."
"The announcement of our new advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona is a clear signal of our intent to help our customers ensure resilient supply chains and be a part of a strong American semiconductor ecosystem," Rutten added.
Apple also spoke about the project, with Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, stating that the company is all-in on continuing to invest in expanding manufacturing for its chips in the United States. He also spoke positively about the partnership between Apple and Amkor, who have been working together for over a decade on chips that made their way to products across Apple’s lineup.
In this case, Amkor will be in charge of packaging Apple's silicon that's produced at the nearby TSMC fab, where Apple points out that it is also the largest customer.
This news comes hot on the heels of NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang’s statement that getting this type of manufacturing done in the United States won’t be a reality for at least 20 years. While this facility will take some time to get built, it’s a step in the right direction to having chips made domestically.