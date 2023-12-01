CATEGORIES
home News

$2 Billion US Chip Packaging Company Scores Apple As Its First And Biggest Customer

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 01, 2023, 11:24 AM EDT
Apple Silicon render with an Apple logo, on a black background.
Amkor Technology, a semiconductor packaging provider, got Apple as its first and biggest customer for its advanced packaging facility being built in Peoria, Arizona. According to Amkor it’s the only company based in the United States that is capable of providing this advanced packaging technology, and this new facility in Arizona will be the largest one in the country.

This project is part of a larger effort to build up chip manufacturing in the United States while diversifying where chips can be acquired from. Amkor’s president and chief executive officer, Giel Rutten, says that "semiconductor companies, foundries, and other supply chain partners understand the need to strategically broaden their geographic footprint."

"The announcement of our new advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona is a clear signal of our intent to help our customers ensure resilient supply chains and be a part of a strong American semiconductor ecosystem," Rutten added.

Apple also spoke about the project, with Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, stating that the company is all-in on continuing to invest in expanding manufacturing for its chips in the United States. He also spoke positively about the partnership between Apple and Amkor, who have been working together for over a decade on chips that made their way to products across Apple’s lineup.

In this case, Amkor will be in charge of packaging Apple's silicon that's produced at the nearby TSMC fab, where Apple points out that it is also the largest customer.

This news comes hot on the heels of NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang’s statement that getting this type of manufacturing done in the United States won’t be a reality for at least 20 years. While this facility will take some time to get built, it’s a step in the right direction to having chips made domestically.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:amkr), amkor
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment