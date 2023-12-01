$2 Billion US Chip Packaging Company Scores Apple As Its First And Biggest Customer





Apple also spoke about the project, with Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, stating that the company is all-in on continuing to invest in expanding manufacturing for its chips in the United States. He also spoke positively about the partnership between Apple and Amkor, who have been working together for over a decade on chips that made their way to products across Apple’s lineup.





In this case, Amkor will be in charge of packaging Apple's silicon that's produced at the nearby TSMC fab, where Apple points out that it is also the largest customer.

