Apple’s iPhone App Of The Year Winner Tells The Competition To Take A Hike
Apple has announced the winners of its 2023 App Store Awards, with the winner of the iPhone App of the Year telling its competition to take a hike (somewhat literally). The 14 App Store Award winners were chosen from nearly 40 finalists that all delivered what Apple called “exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design.”
The Apple iPhone is still one of the most beloved smartphones available. It is used by millions daily for various tasks and functions. One of those is to help users stay on course when out and about. The iPhone App of the Year winner, AllTrails, stood out from its competition due to how it “nurtures community through comprehensive trail guides and outdoor exploration for everyone.”
The app is described as being more than a running app or fitness activity tracker. Users can use custom route planning that will help them search for dog-friendly, kid-friendly, stroller-friendly, or wheelchair-friendly trails, and more. There are more than 400,000 trails available to search around the world by location, interest, skill level, and more. [Editor's Note: AllTrails really is great. My family has used it extensively to seek out hiking trails and waterfalls in eastern Tennessee and the surrounding region.]
The iPad App of the Year went to Pret-a-Makeup, which offers a true-to-life makeup sketchpad on iPad for professionals and casual users alike. Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team, took home the award for Mac App of the Year, while SmartGym, from Mateus Abras, grabbed the title for Apple Watch App of the Year.
“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” remarked Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”
Speaking of games, the winner of the iPhone Game of the Year was Honkai: Star Rail, from Cognosphere PTE Ltd. Apple says this mobile game takes players through a narrative that is full of complex characters and tactically rich combat. The game is a new HoYoverse space fantasy RPG that allows players to “hop aboard the Astral Express and experience the galaxy’s infinite wonders filled with adventure and thrills.”
Lost in Play snagged the iPad Game of the Year title, while Lies of P took home the Mac Game of the Year award. Hello Kitty Island Adventure, from Sunblink, earned the coveted Apple Arcade Game of the Year honor.
A complete list of winners of the 2023 App Store Awards can be viewed on the Apple Newsroom website.