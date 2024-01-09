Unistellar’s AI-Powered Smart Telescopes Arrive To Make Stargazing A Breeze
Unistellar, a company that says it is reimagining the telescope, introduced two new telescopes at CES. The Odyssey and the Odyssey Pro are AI-infused smart telescopes that quickly and easily bring celestial objects into clear view, albeit at a premium price.
Trying to locate a distant object through a backyard telescope can be difficult, much less getting the telescope to properly focus on it. This is where smart telescopes come in very handy. However, some smart telescopes can only focus on either near objects, such as the moon and planets in the Milky Way, or distant ones, such as a nebula, with clarity and ease. This is the case with Unistellar’s previous two telescope options, the eVscope 2 and eQuinox 2, which are designed to primarily focus on distant galaxies, stars, and the such. The new Odyssey and Odyssey Pro resolve that problem by being able to clearly bring both near and far objects into view with ease, even with all the bright lights of a big city.
“With the Odyssey, Unistellar is offering a new generation of smart telescopes that are both ultra-powerful and capable of instantly transforming your stargazing evenings into adventures across the cosmos with family and friends, even in the middle of the city,” remarked Laurent Marfisi, Unistellar co-founder and CEO.
The Odyssey and Odyssey Pro are capable of autonomously pointing toward and tracking any desired celestial object from the moment the telescope powers on, according to the company website. This is achieved through the company’s app, which enables those with no prior knowledge or experience in astronomy to easily navigate deep space. The app also allows users to save pictures of all the observed objects into a photo gallery that can be shared quickly with family and friends.
Bringing all these deep space objects into view is Nikon High-Precision Optics. Odyssey and Odyssey Pro are also the first range of mirror telescopes that do not require manual adjustments, making the overall experience even simpler. The company also remarked to Engadget that Unistellar’s newest telescopes “stacks multiple images of the same spot to render a clean output,” allowing for more detailed images from the Nikon optics.
Another technology within the Odyssey and Odyssey Pro is dynamic signal amplification. This allows the telescope to nearly instantaneously bring distant objects into clear view. Adding to the telescope’s abilities is Deep Dark technology, which automatically filters out city lights that would most often impair space observation, while bringing the faintest celestial objects into view even amongst the brightest of city lights.
The Odyssey telescope is available now for $2,499. The Odyssey Pro is available for $3,999, with the Odyssey Pro Red Edition being available for pre-order with a price tag of $4,499.