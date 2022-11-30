Undervolted GeForce RTX 4090 Gets Benchmarked In Games With Impressive Results





It's a bit of an open secret, but in case you're not aware, most processors these days are pushed far beyond the "sweet spot" in their voltage-to-frequency curve. That means that you can trim the voltage and reduce power consumption considerably while only dropping a bit of performance. On the already-efficient GeForce RTX 4090 , Korean hardware site QuasarZone has just demonstrated a massive 33% drop in power despite losing less than 6% performance.





From our GeForce RTX 4080 review. Note that this is full system power.







Image: Der8auer (YouTube)



Well, overclocker and entrepreneur Der8auer already showed that not only can you slash power consumption considerably on the GeForce RTX 4090, doing so doesn't necessarily lose you a bunch of performance. In fact, he showed that you can cut power by as much as 20% before making any meaningful difference in game performance, depending on the game.





That lines up with these new numbers, where a 20% cut to power limit resulted in less than 1% performance difference. QuasarZone's testing was actually focused on comparing whether you should drop power by reducing the card's power limit, or by manually under-volting the GPU core. In that site's tests, manual undervolting was by far the more effective method, with a drop to 850mV (from 1V) resulting in a 390 MHz cut to core clocks, resulting in a 5.3% average drop in game performance.





1% Low on the left, average on the right. Click on these if you can't read them.

