CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, September 01, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT

Ubisoft Is Offering Tom Clancy's The Division Free For A Limited Time, How To Get It Now

the division hero
Four years after release, Ubisoft is offering up Tom Clancy’s The Division for free. From September 1st to the 8th, anyone can pick up a copy of the PC game to keep forever.

Back in 2016, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft teamed up to release this tactical combat shooter with RPG elements. The Division throws players into a devastated New York where they must fight to survive and clean up the city following a man-made viral outbreak. According to Ubisoft’s Steam page for the game:
During Black Friday, a devastating pandemic sweeps through New York City, and one by one, basic services fail. In only a few days, without food or water, society collapses into chaos. The Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents, is activated. Leading seemingly ordinary lives among us, these Agents are trained to operate independently in order to save society.

When Society Falls, We Rise.
As it has been four years, presumably, the player base has begun to taper as The Division 2 has come out more recently. Now, if you want to go back and experience post-epidemic New York City, you can do so for free.

Anyone can go to this link to pick up the game for PC, but one must have a Ubisoft UPlay account to pick up the game and then install UPlay to play it. If you want to get the DLC for the game, they are all on sale at steeply discounted prices on the Ubisoft store.

At the end of the day, this game still holds up and is totally worth playing if you have not already. Let us know in the comments below if you grabbed a copy of The Division and what you thought of it.


Tags:  Gaming, Ubisoft, Uplay
Via:  Ubisoft

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms