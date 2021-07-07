Ubisoft Announces Assassins Creed Infinity To Spearhead Interconnected Live Game Platform
As time goes on, the Assassin’s Creed paradigm shifts with every decision the Ubisoft team makes, such as those with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Now the team is beginning to look to the future and has realized that “the decisions [they]’re making for the franchise now will impact its future for years to come.” As a part of this, it has been announced that Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec will be working together on the upcoming project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity.
Announced today, Ubisoft reports the “new cross-studio, collaborative structure will be led by Marc-Alexis Côté, who will serve as executive producer of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.” Côté is a founding member of Ubisoft Quebec, with experience in games such as Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Brotherhood, and Odyssey under his belt. Joining him and his team will also be Ubisoft Montreal’s Étienne Allonier, a “brand director for Assassin’s Creed for the last 10 years,” as well as his team.
What is exciting is that the project the teams are going to working on could be one of the biggest the company has worked on. In an effort to emulate the gaming success of GTA V or Fortnite, sources who spoke to Bloomberg explained that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a “massive online platform that evolves over time.” Moreover, Infinity “will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut.”
Though it may be a while before the game launches, we hope to find out more about what is in store for the next Assassin’s Creed title soon. Perhaps Ubisoft will try and get ahead of the leaks and put out more information accordingly. Either way, let us know what you make of a massive online Assassin’s Creed game in the comments below.