Ubiquiti Discloses Major Data Breach, Urges Customers To Change Passwords Immediately

It seems getting hacked has become a near-daily occurrence that people should expect will happen at some point. Yesterday, people reported that Ubiquiti , a major vendor of internet of things ( IoT ) devices such as routers, security cameras, access points, and more, suffered a breach through a third-party cloud provider. The New York City-based company has now urged customers to change their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication as account information and credentials could be at risk.

Both in an email and a forum post , Ubiquiti reported that they had “recently became aware of unauthorized access to certain of our information technology systems hosted by a third-party cloud provider.” The company claims that there is “no indication” of unauthorized user-account activity. Still, they cannot be sure either, so customers are urged to change passwords and enable multi-factor authentication, which is good to use anyhow.