CATEGORIES
home Videos

Two And A Half Geeks LIVE With Qualcomm Director Of AI Research

by Chris GoettingTuesday, May 30, 2023, 03:03 PM EDT
qualcomm ai discussion hero
AI has arrived and it seems to be everywhere. But what makes AI tick on ultra-low power devices like smartphones? How can we expect to harness not only recommendation engines and Google maps, but also, generative AI and true machine learning on devices that consume only a few watts of power? Let's find out and learn what market innovators like Qualcomm are doing to shape the future of personal AI assistance.

Join us tomorrow evening, Wednesday, 5/31 at 5:30 ET, for a very special edition of our Two And A Half Geeks livestream. Dave, Marco, and Chris will be joined by Dr. Joseph Soriaga, Senior Director of Technology for Qualcomm AI Research, for a discussion about all things artificial intelligence and the future of AI in your pocket and at the edge.

And get your burning questions answered too! 



You can tune in on your platform of choice: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitch. If you aren't able to tune-in live, make sure to leave your questions in the comments below and we will do our best to include them.
Tags:  Qualcomm, Livestream, (NASDAQ:QCOM), AI, artificial-intelligence, two-and-a-half-geeks
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment