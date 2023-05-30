Two And A Half Geeks LIVE With Qualcomm Director Of AI Research
AI has arrived and it seems to be everywhere. But what makes AI tick on ultra-low power devices like smartphones? How can we expect to harness not only recommendation engines and Google maps, but also, generative AI and true machine learning on devices that consume only a few watts of power? Let's find out and learn what market innovators like Qualcomm are doing to shape the future of personal AI assistance.
Join us tomorrow evening, Wednesday, 5/31 at 5:30 ET, for a very special edition of our Two And A Half Geeks livestream. Dave, Marco, and Chris will be joined by Dr. Joseph Soriaga, Senior Director of Technology for Qualcomm AI Research, for a discussion about all things artificial intelligence and the future of AI in your pocket and at the edge.
And get your burning questions answered too!
You can tune in on your platform of choice: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitch. If you aren't able to tune-in live, make sure to leave your questions in the comments below and we will do our best to include them.