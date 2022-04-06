Is An Edit Button Really That Hard, Twitter? Just Bring It Already
It is rather irritating to publish a post, notice a typo, and be unable to fix that typo. Many Twitter users have long been annoyed that they are unable to edit their tweets once they have been published. Twitter recently announced that an “edit” button is on its way and will be available over the next few months.
Twitter noted that it has been working on an edit button since 2021. It stated that it will be testing out the feature through Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months. It will focus on learning “what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”
It is currently unclear when the edit feature will be available to the general public, but Twitter Blue Lab subscribers will at the very least get to play around with it soon. Twitter Blue Labs is a program in which subscribers can test out new and experimental Twitter features. It is similar to programs like Windows Insider with one major difference-- it costs money. Twitter Blue Labs is available in certain countries such as the United States on iOS, Android, and web for $2.99 USD a month.
Twitter’s announcement curiously coincides with Elon Musk’s Twitter poll asking whether not users would like an edit button. Musk recently bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter and many are optimistic that he can positively influence the platform. As of today, over 2 million people have participated in Musk’s poll, with 73.6% voting for an edit button. Musk’s poll was also shared by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal who warned his followers to “vote carefully.” However, Twitter contends, “no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll.”
Many Twitter users have been requesting an edit button for some time, but others are either unsure if an edit button would be beneficial or believe there should be some stipulations. For example, Twitter user “@Erdayastronaut” argued that the ability to edit one’s tweet should only be available for a short period of time and that other users should be able to view the edits. This would overall permit users to fix typos or other mistakes but not completely change the intention of their tweet.
Image courtesy of Twitter
April 5, 2022
