Twitch’s Mobile App Is Getting A Major Redesign, What Streamers Need To Know
After a swift 'Kick' in the pants last year, Twitch has been making moves to improve its platform. Now, CEO Dan Clancy has announced plans for redesigning its mobile platform by prioritizing ways to help streamers grow and stay connected with their community with discovery and collaboration products and improved mobile experiences.
In an open letter, Clancy made note of it having been an exciting time since he took over as CEO at Twitch. He acknowledged the time and dedication streamers put into building their communities and keeping them engaged. He also expressed Twitch’s continued priority as remaining the best community-centric live streaming service, and recognized that the company must invest in its services so it can “evolve.”
One way Twitch is looking to help streamers grow and stay connected is by improving existing products, such as Clip Editor. Clancy remarked Twitch will make it easier for streamers and viewers to share clips to social media, including an option to export Clips directly to Instagram, and enabling creators to create on-the-go with Clips Editor on mobile.
In terms of collaboration, Twitch will improve Stream Together, which is currently in beta. Currently, Stream Together allows up to six streamers to go live together via their own channels. In the next year, Twitch plans on making it easier and more intuitive to set up the feature, and to “spontaneously find and collaborate with other streamers” on the platform. Clancy says Twitch will also add ways to merge chats and combine viewership, enabling unique and cross-community moments.
As for improving the mobile experience, Clancy says Twitch will redesign the mobile app, the first since 2019, to bring a more modern, immersive viewing experience by making the discovery feed available to all Twitch users as the new landing experience in the mobile app. The company also has plans to expand features to stories on the mobile platform. This should make it easier for streamers to share quick updates with their community with the ability to create and upload short video stories. The upcoming updates will also include the ability to pinch-to-zoom for photos and make portrait clips available to share to stories.
Another aspect Twitch will focus on with its mobile experience is making it easier for viewers to support their favorite streamers. Clancy remarked that the company will rebuild the way users can purchase subscriptions, gifts, and Bits, along with creating mobile-specific improvements to features like Hype Train.
Clancy mentioned even more changes headed to Twitch in his open letter, for anyone cares to give it a read.