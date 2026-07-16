TSMC's Arizona Chip Investment Swells To $265 Billion Amid Blowout Profits





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to inject another $100 billion into its Arizona site to expand its U.S. chipmaking footprint, bringing its total investment to a massive $265 billion. The announcement came during an earnings call to discuss the company's latest quarterly results, in which TSMC reported a record second-quarter net profit of NT$706.56 billion, which is around $21.9 billion in U.S. currency.





"With the strong collaboration and support from our leading U.S. customers and the U.S. federal, state, and city government, we would like to announce an additional $100 billion investment in Arizona. This is to build several more semiconductor logical wafer fab for 2-nanometer and below technologies, as well as advanced packaging fabs to support the strong multi-year demand from our leading U.S. customers," TSMC CEO and Chairman Dr. C.C. Wei said.





TSMC is the biggest contract chipmaker in the world and as such, it is a major supplier of silicon to fabless clients like AMD, Apple, Broadcom, MediaTek, NVIDIA, and Marvell. Its sheer size and output capacity also make it a key silicon supplier to non-fabless (or IDM) clients like Intel, Samsung, and others that both in-source and outsource chip production.







TSMC's Arizona site (Credit: TSMC)





The record profit and additional investment in its Arizona site underscores the massive AI boom that is fueling unprecedented chip demand. It also arrives at a time when Intel is making efforts to boost its own foundry business under the leadership of CEO Lip-Bu Tan , who replaced Pat Gelsinger last year.





There is plenty of intrigue to go around. For one, there is a lot of hype and explosive growth associated with the AI boom, though also some fears that the AI bubble could burst at some point. Those fears have clearly not slowed down big investments.





Secondly, TSMC's dynamite quarter precedes Intel's rumored pivot to produce the vast majority of its next-generation Nova Lake chips in-house rather than outsource the bulk of production to TSMC. According to the rumor, Intel had originally planned to task TSMC with making 60-70% of its Nova Lake chip tiles on its N2 process, but with a big improvement to yields on its 18A process, the expectation is that some 80-90% will be produced in-house.





That's just a rumor at this point, though the $100 billion of additional investment into Arizona is not.





"We believe this investment will help to further foster the development of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, strengthen the supply chain, and support an increasing number of high-tech, high-paying jobs in the United States," Dr. C.C. Wei added.



