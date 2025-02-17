Trusted Leaker Says GeForce RTX 5090 Cards Will Arrive In Abundance Soon





While he gives no direct evidence aside from " The launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series has come and left many disappointed in the low availability of the initial GPU lineup. NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has been particularly difficult to find, with consumers lining up early at stores such as Micro Center even after the launch date. According to well-known leaker MEGAsizeGPU on X, however, availability will soon improve in a big way.While he gives no direct evidence aside from " Trust me bro ," he did speculate on potential timing. According to him, in about one month (so mid-March) we should start seeing better progress on stock levels for the GeForce RTX 5090, leaving scalpers to "cry so hard." He takes into account the manufacturing and shipping time frames, and that AICs will "get tons of GB202."









What about GDDR7 memory chips being the bottleneck? When asked about this on X/Twitter, MEGAsizeGPU replied, "NVIDIA sold chips with VRAM together to the AIC."