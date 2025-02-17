CATEGORIES
Trusted Leaker Says GeForce RTX 5090 Cards Will Arrive In Abundance Soon

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, February 17, 2025, 09:42 AM EDT
5090
The launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series has come and left many disappointed in the low availability of the initial GPU lineup. NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has been particularly difficult to find, with consumers lining up early at stores such as Micro Center even after the launch date. According to well-known leaker MEGAsizeGPU on X, however, availability will soon improve in a big way. 

While he gives no direct evidence aside from "Trust me bro," he did speculate on potential timing. According to him, in about one month (so mid-March) we should start seeing better progress on stock levels for the GeForce RTX 5090, leaving scalpers to "cry so hard." He takes into account the manufacturing and shipping time frames, and that AICs will "get tons of GB202."

MEGAsizeGPU posting on X/Twitter about upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 supply.

What about GDDR7 memory chips being the bottleneck? When asked about this on X/Twitter, MEGAsizeGPU replied, "NVIDIA sold chips with VRAM together to the AIC."

The GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 are not the only NVIDIA products experiencing delays, as the RTX 50 series laptops have also had some timing issues. 

There have been a myriad of potential reasons for the low inventory of GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5090. They were released close to the Chinese Lunar New Year, which can affect a lot of product movement. NVIDIA has also been focusing massively on feeding the AI demand that exists, so it is possible many resources are being allocated to the profitable data center market.

The RTX 5090 specifically is also a complex GPU as the first gaming product with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which can have potentially lower yields. There is no doubt the demand for this GPU is high, even with its $1,999 MSRP. It is nearly impossible to find this GPU at anywhere near NVIDIA's baseline MSRP, with many individual resellers selling it for multiple times that on 3rd party marketplaces.  

The recent uncertainty with tariffs could also play a role in such a delay, where plans are still changing daily in a rapid pace. Additionally, NVIDIA has the luxury of being able to wait, since there is very little competition for its high-end GPUs. AMD will be the first to challenge the RTX 50 series with its anticipated Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU coming in March, but that's not expected to compete at the ultra high-end segment.

Likewise, NVIDIA will also have both its GeForce RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti shipping soon to consumers. These GPUs have more palatable MSRPs of $549 and $749 respectively, so hopefully inventory can help quench some demand. That said, early retail listings indicate that actual pricing will, by and large, be quite a bit higher than the MSRPs.
