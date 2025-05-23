CATEGORIES
home News

Trump's Ultimatum To Apple Could Jack Up The Price Of Your Next iPhone

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, May 23, 2025, 01:33 PM EDT
hero trump tarif apple
In April, President Trump announced that smartphones and a host of other electronic devices would be excluded from the tariff dispute between the US and China, bringing some temporary relief to the tech industry. Apple, however, may be entangled in a web of new tariffs. Following Apple's decision and subsequent announcement to build a factory in India, President Trump has threatened to impose a tariff on all iPhones coming into the US market.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, the president said that he had previously told Apple CEO, Tim Cook, that all iPhones intended for sale in the US, should also be manufactured in the US. He added that failure to abide by this will result in a tariff of 25%.

body apple trump tarif2

This latest threat by the President comes despite Apple's promise to spend $500 billion in the US, to expand its facilities and create more jobs. On a related note, Cook had also revealed that Apple was already expecting to spend 900 million dollars to mitigate the costs of tariffs this quarter, so an additional 25% will likely raise the price of iPhones for US consumers.

While this announcement might have caused a slight decline in Apple's share price on Friday, the company is not expected to immediately comply for obvious reasons. Building or retro-fitting new manufacturing plants in the US will take time, and the facilities would have to be staffed with skilled labor. Even if these hurdles are cleared, production in the US will likely increase the cost of iPhones anyway due to the increased costs related to the higher wages payable in the US compared to other countries.

body apple trump tarif

Apple has not commented on the issue just yet. It's unlikely that the company would openly disagree with the president's remarks and might favor a meeting in the White House instead. Time will tell.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), trump, tariffs
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment