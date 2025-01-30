Meta Will Pay Trump $25M To Settle Lawsuit Over Facebook And Instagram Ban
President Trump argued that suspending his accounts and censoring his posts on Meta's social media platforms constituted an encroachment on his right to free speech. Zuckerberg justified the suspension, stating that allowing Trump to continue on the platform posed risks to the public.
While the ban has since been lifted, the lawsuit persisted until the recent agreement between both parties and other plaintiffs in the suit. The Wall Street Journal reported the settlement, citing unnamed sources. Meta's Communication Director, Andy Stone, however, has since confirmed the report. Although Meta will not concede to any wrongdoing, it will pay approximately $25 million. Of this amount, $22 million will fund Trump's presidential library, with the remainder allocated for plaintiffs and legal expenses.
However, this news doesn't sit well with some. Law professor and Senator Elizabeth Warren has described Meta's $25 million settlement as a bribe. Other critics have alleged that tech giants like Meta have no core values, and will compromise their standards to gain political leverage. Zuckerberg may be unmoved by these views, though. A few days ago, he said the administration "prioritizes American technology winning." This endorsement suggests that any compromises Meta makes to secure Trump's support could be considered strategically valuable.
Furthermore, whether Meta agrees with President Trump's comments on January 6 holds little significance at this point. The President has since pardoned the protesters who were imprisoned for their involvement.