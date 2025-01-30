CATEGORIES
Meta Will Pay Trump $25M To Settle Lawsuit Over Facebook And Instagram Ban

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, January 30, 2025, 05:07 PM EDT
Nearly all of social media took action against President Trump and either restricted or suspended his accounts following his comments on January 6, 2021, which spawned a number of lawsuits.

President Trump argued that suspending his accounts and censoring his posts on Meta's social media platforms constituted an encroachment on his right to free speech. Zuckerberg justified the suspension, stating that allowing Trump to continue on the platform posed risks to the public.

While the ban has since been lifted, the lawsuit persisted until the recent agreement between both parties and other plaintiffs in the suit. The Wall Street Journal reported the settlement, citing unnamed sources. Meta's Communication Director, Andy Stone, however, has since confirmed the report. Although Meta will not concede to any wrongdoing, it will pay approximately $25 million. Of this amount, $22 million will fund Trump's presidential library, with the remainder allocated for plaintiffs and legal expenses.

News of the settlement isn't entirely unexpected, considering recent events. Last November, Mark Zuckerberg dined with President Trump at his resort in Mar-a-Lago. Following that, Meta donated $1 million towards preparations for the President's inauguration. Recently, Facebook revised its policies to align more closely with Donald Trump's views on free speech.

However, this news doesn't sit well with some. Law professor and Senator Elizabeth Warren has described Meta's $25 million settlement as a bribe. Other critics have alleged that tech giants like Meta have no core values, and will compromise their standards to gain political leverage. Zuckerberg may be unmoved by these views, though.  A few days ago, he said the administration "prioritizes American technology winning." This endorsement suggests that any compromises Meta makes to secure Trump's support could be considered strategically valuable.

Furthermore, whether Meta agrees with President Trump's comments on January 6 holds little significance at this point. The President has since pardoned the protesters who were imprisoned for their involvement.
