Truecaller’s AI Digital Assistant Mimics Your Voice To Screen Calls
While Scarlett Johansson’s voice is off limits, creating an AI voice assistant that sounds like the user is not. Truecaller has partnered with Microsoft to bring a new Personal Voice technology from Microsoft Azure AI Speech to an individual’s voicemail.
Truecaller’s AI Assistant was first introduced in late 2022, and already is said to incorporate a multitude of AI technologies that can automatically answer phone calls for an individual. These features include automatically answering phone calls, screening calls, taking messages, responding on an individual’s behalf, or recording the call for later viewing. Now, however, the AI-enabled assistant will be able to do so in the voice of user.
“At Truecaller, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance our users’ experience and provide them with cutting-edge features. By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s personal voice capability into Truecaller, we’ve taken a significant step towards delivering a truly personalized and engaging communication experience,” remarked Raphael Mimoun, Product Director and General Manager, Truecaller.
What this means is that if someone already has Assistant on the Truecaller app, they will soon be able to have callers hear an AI-replicated and “authentic” version of their voice, instead of one of the old robotic sounding ones. A working demo for the new feature was showcased recently at Microsoft Build in Seattle.
Personal voice can also enable real-time speech translation scenarios in another language. This technology can be used while on a Skype call, allowing an individual to carry on a conversation with a person speaking an unfamiliar language in real-time, with the translated version being in each of the caller’s own voices.
Both Truecaller and Microsoft say they are building the AI technology responsibly. All customers must agree to the company’s usage policies, which include requiring explicit consent from the original speaker, disclosing the synthetic nature of the content created, and prohibiting impersonation of any person or deceiving people using the personal voice service. Once again, no using ScarJo’s voice!
Watermarks will also be automatically added to the speech output generated with personal voices. This feature will be further enhanced once the technology is made available to the general public, according to Microsoft. In addition to watermarks and watermark detection service, eligible customers can enable their apps to identify whether speech has been synthesized using Azure AI Speech personal voice capabilities. So, one should not try to blame the AI-voice assistant for going off on a tirade during a business call.
Azure users can sign up to try out Personal Voice via the Azure AI website. The technology will be available across 100 languages.