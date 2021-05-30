Highly Rated TRELAB Z2 Wireless ANC Headphones Are 25% Off On Sweet Memorial Day Deal

Over 3,400 user impressions can't be wrong, right? We pose the question because Amazon is selling the TREBLAB Z2 for 25 percent below its list price today, and while we have not sampled this headset ourselves, it maintains an overwhelming positive rating (4.4 stars out of 5) from 3,408 user votes at the time of this writing.





TREBLAB Z2, on sale for At a glance, they look very similar to the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i, a set of noise-cancelling cans I do own and have been impressed with, in terms of the audio quality (they fit a little loose on my head, but are otherwise great). The, on sale for $89.97 at Amazon (save $30) , feature active noise cancelling technology, which is great if you want to be completely immersed in your audio.









These are Bluetooth 5.0 headphones with aptX codec support (yay!), and they are pitched as being a great set of wireless headphones for hitting the gym for a workout, or to wear while playing sports.





"Whether you’re running outside or on a treadmill, lifting weights or playing basketball, Z2 Bluetooth workout headphones help you concentrate on results by joining music and sports. IPX4 water resistant & sweatproof, these wireless running headphones survive intense fitness sessions," the description reads.





To that end, they are relatively lightweight 0.53 pounds, and are rated to deliver up to 35 hours of wireless playback courtesy of a 620 mAh battery that takes three hours to charge.





These are powered by 40mm Neodymium speakers. There are plenty of user reviews that praise the audio quality. It also features support for both Siri and Google Assistant, with a built-in microphone to bark out commands, and it comes with a 3.5mm audio cable to boot.







Overall, this looks like a fantastic headset at a great price.

