Today’s Total Solar Eclipse: What Time It Will Be Visible In Your Area
With the day of the total solar eclipse finally upon us, many may be wondering what time they need to head outside to view the celestial event. So, if you are in Mexico, or all the way up at the Island of Newfoundland, be sure to know exactly when to look up at the sky (which hopefully won’t be falling), with proper protective eyewear, of course.
With so many people traveling to view the total solar eclipse in the path of totality, or even traveling away from it to get away from the all the crowds, knowing what time it will occur is key. For those in Texas, the solar eclipse will begin at approximately 1:27pm CDT, with people in Maine seeing the end of the eclipse at approximately 3:35pm EDT. Yeah, time zones are hard. So, here are a few cities along the path throughout the US, and what times to be aware of.
Eclipse watchers in Amarillo, Texas will begin to see the eclipse at around 12:21pm CDT, with the peak occurring at about 1:38pm CDT. While those in Amarillo will not see a total eclipse, they will be close enough to view an eclipse that covers about 3/4 of the Sun’s surface. If anyone is located around Dallas today, they will be privy to the total eclipse, with the period of totality lasting between approximately 1:40pm CDT until about 1:44pm CDT.
Folks in Little Rock, Arkansas should be able to begin viewing a partial eclipse around 12:33pm CDT. As the Moon continues to move in front of the Sun, those in Little Rock will begin seeing totality at approximately 1:51pm CDT, with the peak occurring at about 1:52pm CDT. Anyone a bit further along the path of totality in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will need to be sure to be outside no later than 12:39pm CDT when the the partial eclipse should begin. Totality will begin for those in Poplar Bluff at approximately 1:56pm CDT, with the peak happening at around 1:56pm CDT.
Moving along the US and into another time zone, people in Cleveland, Ohio should start looking for the beginning of the eclipse at around 1:59pm EDT, with the peak occurring around 3:13pm EDT. If anyone happens to be in, or around, Erie Pennsylvania for the event, they should look up for the start of the eclipse at about 2:02pm EDT, with the peak of totality happening at approximately 3:16pm EDT.
As the eclipse moves more northward, people in Buffalo, New York need to head outside a little before 2:04pm EDT for the beginning of the eclipse, with totality beginning around 3:18pm EDT. Further north in Caribou, Maine, folks will want to be ready to see the beginning of the eclipse at about 2:22pm, with the peak occurring at approximately 3:32pm EDT.
No matter where anyone is along the path of the eclipse, be sure to take proper precautions and wear certified eclipse glasses while viewing the eclipse. For those planning on taking images of the eclipse, do not take any photographs outside the period of totality without a proper solar filter attached to whichever device(s) used. Most importantly, enjoy the moment, because another total solar eclipse in North America will not happen again until 2044.