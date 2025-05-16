CATEGORIES
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Calls Out Tim Cook After Apple Blocks Fortnite On iOS

by Alan VelascoFriday, May 16, 2025, 09:50 AM EDT
The long running feud between Epic Games and Apple marches on, as Epic Games is claiming that Apple is blocking its latest app submission for Fortnite. This comes after the latest ruling in the legal case between the two companies, in which a U.S. Federal District Court in California smacked down Apple for violating a court order regarding developers’ ability to offer customers ways to pay outside Apple’s system.

The official Fortnite account on the social media platform X posted that “Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it.
Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, also took to his personal X account to directly appeal to Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying, “Hi Tim. How about if you let our mutual customers access Fortnite? Just a thought.”

As expected for a game as popular as Fortnite, players aren’t happy about not being able to access the game. Reactions ranged from one user saying, “Apple is petty and greedy af,” to another seemingly ready to switch to Android by posting “BOOOOOO Trading in my iPhone.” There was also another user who was also rather succinct, posting “Hey @Apple, F*ck you.”

While the app hasn’t been available to users in the United States for several years, iOS users in the European Union have been able to access the game through third party stores such as the Epic Games Store and the AltStore PAL. European users have had access thanks to the Digital Markets Act, which forced Apple to open up iOS to third party app stores. So it seems as if Apple is ready to defy the regulations and legal systems in both territories, which might not be the best strategy.

If Apple continues this new block, it’s likely the matter will end up in court and leads to some action by EU regulators. Hopefully that isn’t necessary and Apple just lets players enjoy their game on their Apple devices.
