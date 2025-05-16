Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Calls Out Tim Cook After Apple Blocks Fortnite On iOS





The official Fortnite account on the social media platform X posted that “Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it.

Hi Tim. How about if you let our mutual customers access Fortnite? Just a thought. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 15, 2025

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, also took to his personal X account to directly appeal to Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying, “Hi Tim. How about if you let our mutual customers access Fortnite? Just a thought.”



