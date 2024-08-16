Fortnite Makes Epic Return To iPhone, Why Tim Sweeney Is Still Miffed At Apple

Epic Games is finally making its return to Apple devices with the launch of its own store, but only for users living in the European Union. This is thanks to the Digital Markets Act that makes the installation of third party app marketplaces possible on iOS, and which the EU is keen on enforcing
. Epic will also be letting other developers offer their apps within its new mobile store. Additionally, it will look to bring its apps and games to independent marketplaces.
The new store will be launching with some of Epic’s most popular games, including Fortnite
, Rocket League Sideswipe
, and the newly released mobile version of Fall Guys
. It’s perfect timing for gamers looking to jump into the latest season of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom
. For now, it’s only these games, but more apps and games will be added in the future.
Despite the launch of the new store, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney still isn’t happy with the situation, saying that Apple is in “malicious compliance” with the Digital Markets Act. That statement isn’t far off the mark as installing the new store requires users to jump through several hoops, making it far more difficult than just hitting “install” on Apple’s own App Store. It’s convoluted enough that Epic made an installation video
detailing the steps users need to take for the installation. Check it out...
While the situation isn’t perfect, it’s still good to see at least some portion of users having more app store options available with the launch of this new store
. Sweeney says that “the fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.” Hopefully more regions are able to see experience this freedom sooner rather than later.