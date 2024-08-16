CATEGORIES
home News

Fortnite Makes Epic Return To iPhone, Why Tim Sweeney Is Still Miffed At Apple

by Alan VelascoFriday, August 16, 2024, 10:10 AM EDT
Epic Games Store Apple Launch hero
Epic Games is finally making its return to Apple devices with the launch of its own store, but only for users living in the European Union. This is thanks to the Digital Markets Act that makes the installation of third party app marketplaces possible on iOS, and which the EU is keen on enforcing. Epic will also be letting other developers offer their apps within its new mobile store. Additionally, it will look to bring its apps and games to independent marketplaces.

The new store will be launching with some of Epic’s most popular games, including Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and the newly released mobile version of Fall Guys. It’s perfect timing for gamers looking to jump into the latest season of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom. For now, it’s only these games, but more apps and games will be added in the future.

Epic Games Store Apple Launch body

Despite the launch of the new store, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney still isn’t happy with the situation, saying that Apple is in “malicious compliance” with the Digital Markets Act. That statement isn’t far off the mark as installing the new store requires users to jump through several hoops, making it far more difficult than just hitting “install” on Apple’s own App Store. It’s convoluted enough that Epic made an installation video detailing the steps users need to take for the installation. Check it out...


While the situation isn’t perfect, it’s still good to see at least some portion of users having more app store options available with the launch of this new store. Sweeney says that “the fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.” Hopefully more regions are able to see experience this freedom sooner rather than later.
Tags:  Apple, ios, european-union, app-store, epic-games, epic-games-store
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment