TikTok Hits Massive 3 Billion Downloads, Achieving Elite Social Media Status With Facebook
As reported by SensorTower data, TikTok was “was the most downloaded and highest grossing non-game app globally in the first half of 2021, reaching nearly 383 million first-time installs and an estimated $919.2 million in consumer spending.” Though downloads have been on a slump lately, consumer spending in the short-form video app has increased significantly to $534.6 million in Q2 2021, up from $384.7 million in Q1.
Whether you believe in “slow and steady wins the race” or “may the best man win,” these social media companies must continue to compete and develop. It is interesting to note that Facebook still holds more monthly active users than TikTok does, but that could shift as well. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to watch these companies develop and grow, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.