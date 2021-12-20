This Google Play App Just Hit 100M Downloads And Every Android User Should Have It





Google Authenticator is a one-time code generator (OTP) that can be used alongside any compatible service. After setting up 2FA on all the accounts you want to secure, you will be prompted to enter both your password and a one-time code to log onto an account from any new device. This should prevent anyone other than yourself from being able to get to your information.





The last update to the app included a dark mode and export feature that allows the user to transfer saved credentials for all of 2FA-secured accounts from one phone to another via a QR code. That update was in May, 2020. Even with it having been so long since its last update, the app is still a very good option for securing your sensitive accounts.





Along with 2FA, there are other measures you can take to secure your online data. One is by turning off notifications on your smartphone's lock screen. If you happen to get a notification while your phone is laying on a table in a crowded area, it could allow someone to see pertinent details about you.





A second step you can take is to use a VPN, which adds a layer of security when you are using public Wi-Fi. More than a few people have had their accounts hacked while browsing the internet on their phones while utilizing hotspots.





Yet another method of ensuring security on your online accounts is to always make sure you are using unique and strong passwords. There are apps that can generate random passwords if you struggle with coming up with new ones. You should also change your passwords often and not use the same password for all your accounts (or at minimum, use different passwords for your more sensitive accounts, like banking and credit card logins).

