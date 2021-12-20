This Google Play App Just Hit 100M Downloads And Every Android User Should Have It

With data breaches and malware on the rise, millions are turning on two-factor authentication (2FA) to try and protect themselves from an attack. One of the most popular apps to use with 2FA, Google Authenticator, has just hit a very big milestone because of it.
People have been bombarded with headlines about malware and ransomware attacks as of late. Recently one-click malware
that has been used to infect iPhones and Log4j ransomware attacks
have been making the news. This has led more people to try and secure their online accounts by using security measures such as 2FA. Google Authenticator is one of the top choices for 2FA and it just hit 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store to prove it.
Google Authenticator is a one-time code generator (OTP) that can be used alongside any compatible service. After setting up 2FA on all the accounts you want to secure, you will be prompted to enter both your password and a one-time code to log onto an account from any new device. This should prevent anyone other than yourself from being able to get to your information.
The last update to the app included a dark mode and export feature that allows the user to transfer saved credentials for all of 2FA-secured accounts from one phone to another via a QR code. That update was in May, 2020. Even with it having been so long since its last update, the app is still a very good option for securing your sensitive accounts.
That said, there are also other options out there. One that is popular is Authy. The advantage Authy can give a user over Google Authenticator is that if your old phone is broken or otherwise not accessible, the app will retain your codes via the cloud. This prevents you from having to set up all your 2FA codes for all your accounts again, like you would have to do with Google Authenticator. If you prefer to keep your accounts out of the cloud, andOTP and Aegis are also options.
Along with 2FA, there are other measures you can take to secure your online data. One is by turning off notifications on your smartphone's lock screen. If you happen to get a notification while your phone is laying on a table in a crowded area, it could allow someone to see pertinent details about you.
A second step you can take is to use a VPN, which adds a layer of security when you are using public Wi-Fi. More than a few people have had their accounts hacked while browsing the internet on their phones while utilizing hotspots.
Yet another method of ensuring security on your online accounts is to always make sure you are using unique and strong passwords. There are apps that can generate random passwords if you struggle with coming up with new ones. You should also change your passwords often and not use the same password for all your accounts (or at minimum, use different passwords for your more sensitive accounts, like banking and credit card logins).
Regardless of which security measure(s) you end up choosing, two-factor authentication is pretty much a must for any account nowadays and Google Authenticator is a strong option for that. If you have not already downloaded Google Authenticator you can do so by visiting the page on the Google Play Store
. Do everything you can to protect your personal information, even when it feels inconvenient and time consuming. It only takes one time for your information to end up in the wrong hands to turn your life upside down. And if you follow Google on social media, give them a shout-out for the 100 million downloads
of its app.