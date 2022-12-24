CATEGORIES
home News

Tesla Unveils A Wireless Charging Device That Apple AirPower Wishes It Was

by Lane BabuderSaturday, December 24, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
tesla wireless charging platform

Apple's AirPower was announced in 2017. It was designed in such a way that it wouldn't matter where you placed your devices on the AirPower wireless charging mat. In 2019, however, Apple cancelled the project, presumable because the prototypes didn't meet the company's thermal goals. That hasn't stopped Elon Musk and Tesla from providing a third-party alternative.

The $300 Tesla Wireless Charging Platform will reportedly let you place the device you intend to charge anywhere on the mat, so long as it fits within the mat's perimeter. The usefulness of this feature is that you don't have to go searching around on the mat to find the right charging point.

"Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously." Says the description of the product on the Tesla Shop page where it is now for sale.

tesla wireless charging platform 2
Photo of Tesla Wireless Charging Platform on a Tabletop

Note, however, that while you can place your Qi capable devices anywhere on the mat, it only supports a maximum of three. The product is able to provide this "anywhere on the mat" charging thanks to FreePower technology. If you are enticed by such a capable charger, though, will have to wait at least a few months before delivery of the product. At this point, shipping is due to start in February 2023.

Consumers who do pre-order the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform will receive the product itself, with an attached USB-C cable, a 65-watt USB-C power adapter and a detachable stand. The stand will allow you to place your devices at an angle, if you'd like them propped up so the screens are more visible.

tesla wireless charging platform 3
Photo Tesla Wireless Charging Platform on a desk

The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform is some cool tech, and embodies the vision that Aira Inc. -- the company behind FreePower -- wants to eventually provide to numerous clients. It seems like a perfect fit for automotive applications, where unused console space could easily be turned into a wireless charging location. Whether we'll see some Tesla vehicle integration remains to be seen, but it is a safe bet if the Wireless Charging Platform is successful and functions as intended.
Tags:  Tesla, (NASDAQ:TSLA), airpower
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment