Tesla Unveils A Wireless Charging Device That Apple AirPower Wishes It Was
Apple's AirPower was announced in 2017. It was designed in such a way that it wouldn't matter where you placed your devices on the AirPower wireless charging mat. In 2019, however, Apple cancelled the project, presumable because the prototypes didn't meet the company's thermal goals. That hasn't stopped Elon Musk and Tesla from providing a third-party alternative.
The $300 Tesla Wireless Charging Platform will reportedly let you place the device you intend to charge anywhere on the mat, so long as it fits within the mat's perimeter. The usefulness of this feature is that you don't have to go searching around on the mat to find the right charging point.
"Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously." Says the description of the product on the Tesla Shop page where it is now for sale.
Note, however, that while you can place your Qi capable devices anywhere on the mat, it only supports a maximum of three. The product is able to provide this "anywhere on the mat" charging thanks to FreePower technology. If you are enticed by such a capable charger, though, will have to wait at least a few months before delivery of the product. At this point, shipping is due to start in February 2023.
Consumers who do pre-order the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform will receive the product itself, with an attached USB-C cable, a 65-watt USB-C power adapter and a detachable stand. The stand will allow you to place your devices at an angle, if you'd like them propped up so the screens are more visible.
The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform is some cool tech, and embodies the vision that Aira Inc. -- the company behind FreePower -- wants to eventually provide to numerous clients. It seems like a perfect fit for automotive applications, where unused console space could easily be turned into a wireless charging location. Whether we'll see some Tesla vehicle integration remains to be seen, but it is a safe bet if the Wireless Charging Platform is successful and functions as intended.