CATEGORIES
home News

Tesla Faces A Self-Driving Computer Crisis Amid Reports Of Short-Circuiting Chips

by Aaron LeongFriday, December 20, 2024, 11:59 AM EDT
hero autpilot
Tesla's ongoing quality control woes continue with new reports that its semi-autonomous driving hardware on some brand new vehicles is failing, which in turn disables Autopilot, cameras, GPS, navigation, and related active safety systems. The issue has grown big enough that a recall may be in the making, although currently some company insiders are claiming that Tesla service departments were told to "play down" any safety concerns.

It seems like Tesla quality problems appear in the news quite often. The most recent issue centers around Tesla's HW4 self-driving chipset. Found mostly in new Teslas made in the last few months, HW4s have been reportedly to short-circuiting, resulting in complete failure of the system. What's embarrassing about this is that Elon Musk had previously bragged about how HW4 (a.k.a. AI4) would be the answer to full autonomous driving and that it was three to eight times more powerful than HW3, depending on the workload. 

tesla bubble%20(2)

While the true nature of the failures is yet to be revealed, some sources believe that the system's internal battery was somehow shorting out during the camera calibration process. The reason why this is such a big deal is because upon failure, multiple systems are rendered useless as well, including the camera suite, GPS navigation, and, of course, Autopilot/self-driving modes. It's a huge safety concern that needs to be addressed quickly as the failure can happen randomly. In fact, some customer cars have failed in as little as a few dozen miles of driving.

Potentially compounding the problem, it seems like Tesla is dragging its feet to help customers and possibly even downplaying the failures altogether. Anonymous insiders -- which may or may not be reliable -- say that the company has received a significant number of complaints regarding HW4, but has yet to officially release a service bulletin. Another source further claims that Tesla instructed its service teams to "play down any safety concerns related to this problem to avoid people believing their brand-new cars are not drivable."

That being said, according to this report, the automaker has informed the NHTSA on the matter, though not necessarily about the HW4 itself. Federal safety regulations mandate that manufacturers need to report malfunctioning rearview cameras, which counts in this situation.

Photo credits: Tesla
Tags:  (NASDAQ:TSLA), self-driving, tesla-autopilot
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment