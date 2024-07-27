Terrific 4K TV Deals Under $1000: Sony 75", Samsung Mini LED, LG OLED And More





If you're like me, then you're old enough to remember when big screen TVs were absolutely massive units with monstrous price tags to boot. Remember those unwieldy front projection models, followed by slightly sleeker but still bulky rear projection sets? TVs have come a long way, not only in form factor and technology, but also in delivering more bang-for-your-buck. To that end, we've rounded up several modern day options that cost less than $1,000, including a 75-inch model.





75-inch Sony X85K series TV you see above, which is on sale for $998 at Amazon (save $400), and $999.99 at Best Buy where it's the retailer's 'Deal of the Day'. It's a mid-range model powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1, and is also a Google TV with Google Assistant support. That would be theyou see above, which is on sale for, andwhere it's the retailer's 'Deal of the Day'. It's a mid-range model powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1, and is also a Google TV with Google Assistant support.





While there are higher end models in the wild, there are certainly lower end options too. The X85K is above average in pretty much every category, whether it be watching HDR movies, catching a sports game, or playing video games. As it pertains to the latter, it features a native 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 ports (plus four more HDMI 2.0 ports), and variable refresh rate (VRR) support.













55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED (mini LED)—it's marked down to $899.99 at Best Buy (save $600). The smaller size makes it a great candidate for a dorm room or guest bedroom, or anywhere else that can't quite accommodate a 75-inch class TV. If you prioritize technology over size and need a TV that can get bright, then check out this deal for a—it's marked down to. The smaller size makes it a great candidate for a dorm room or guest bedroom, or anywhere else that can't quite accommodate a 75-inch class TV.





The big selling point with the QN90C is that it's a mini LED model, putting it into higher-end territory. That comes with several benefits, including the ability to get much brighter than a standard LED model, which is great if you need to plop this in a room with a lot of ambient lighting to content against. Mini LED models also typically do a better job mitigating the halo effect (blooming).





Samsung's QN90C is great for gaming, as well. It's another option with a native 120Hz refresh rate, and being a newer model (2023), it sports four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports rather than just one like some older models.













48-inch LG B4 series TV (2024) that's marked down to $799.99 at Best Buy (save $700). It's not especially big and the B4 series is LG's entry-level lineup within its OLED family, but even its entry-level OLED TVs offer superb image quality. Believe it or not, you can even step into OLED territory for under a grand. Such is the case with thisthat's marked down to. It's not especially big and the B4 series is LG's entry-level lineup within its OLED family, but even its entry-level OLED TVs offer superb image quality.





The B4 excels in every category, from watching TV shows and movies, to using it as a PC monitor or hooking up a game console like an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (don't just take our word for it; look up some reviews). And unlike its B3 predecessor that offered up the full HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on just two ports, the B4 model that's on sale has four HDMI 2.1 ports with the full bandwidth on tap.







Here are some more great options for under $1,000...